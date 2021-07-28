Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul star collapses on set of Breaking Bad spin-off

Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for the Breaking Bad spin-off

US actor Bob Odenkirk was taken to hospital on Tuesday after reportedly collapsing on the New Mexico set of his Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

According to multiple reports, the 58-year-old was shooting a scene when he was taken ill and was immediately attended to by crew members.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the Los Angeles area where he is currently receiving treatment.

Odenkirk was recently seen in action thriller Nobody.

His other film credits include supporting roles in Little Women, Nebraska and The Post.

Better Call Saul is currently shooting its sixth and final season, which will be screened on the AMC cable network in 2022.

The series charts the evolution of Odenkirk's character from a struggling lawyer named Jimmy McGill to the Saul Goodman character he was seen playing in Breaking Bad.

The US actor was recently seen in action thriller Nobody

Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for Better Call Saul, which first aired in 2015 following the conclusion of Breaking Bad in 2013.

He previously worked as a comedy writer for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show, in which he was also seen playing various characters.

Actor Elijah Wood was among those to react to Odenkirk's collapse. "Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok," the Lord of the Rings star wrote on Twitter.

Spinal Tap comic actor Michael McKean posted his support online. "Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk," he wrote. "You got this, brother."

"I love Bob Odenkirk and hope he's doing as OK as possible," added US author and actor John Hodgman.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for Better Call Saul

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.