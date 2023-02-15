Bob Odenkirk berates students AND a goose in Lucky Hank trailer

Bob Odenkirk is setting out to find new lows in higher education.

Fresh from Better Call Saul, Odenkirk is back on AMC, this time as a college professor in the throes of a midlife crisis in Lucky Hank. Based on Richard Russo's 1997 novel of the same name, this AMC comedy-drama follows the exploits/downward spiral of William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr., the unraveling chairman of the English department at a decaying Pennsylvania college.

In Lucky Hank's first full-length trailer, which was released today, Hank (Odenkirk) wreaks havoc and misery all over the place. Prompted by his students to finally say something in the class he's supposed to be leading — one student even trolls Hank by telling him his only novel isn't even available at the campus bookstore — Hank lets loose. "The fact that you're here means you've showed very little promise," he begins, before lowering the boom. "You are here at Railton College, mediocrity's capital!"

While dealing with the subsequent fallout, he sums up to a colleague (Oscar Munoz), "I'm concerned I might say something really consistent with my personality, but inconsistent with a modern college campus."

Things don't seem to be going much better at home, where he lives with wife Lily (Mireille Enos), who is a vice principal at a nearby high school, and their daughter (Olivia Scott Welch).

"I forgot, you aren't capable of leaving this town, for reasons only fully understood by your therapist," Lily tells Hank, in front of their guests at the dinner table.

"I'm not going," he says defiantly. "My life is here."

"You might not be coming with me," she volleys back, "but you are not here either!"

Trouble lurks elsewhere, including in an anger-release montage that features Hank challenging a goose to a fight with the taunt, "Come on, you want a piece of this?" Also, Hank's nose may be on the business end of a spiral notebook, which you can enjoy below.

Bob Odenkirk in Lucky Hank

AMC Yes, Bob Odenkirk is challenging a goose to a fight in 'Lucky Hank.'

Odenkirk told EW last year that he could relate to the misanthropy of Hank. "He's a cranky guy, but you like him," the actor explained. "[It's like] you took a very fun show — like a Parks and Rec — and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.' It's really a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we've gotten to do on Better Call Saul and it's become more prevalent in streaming shows, and I think it'll be neat."

Lucky Hank premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+, but if you feel the need to check it out on a different linear network, good news! It was announced today that the series premiere will also air that night on BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV.

The cast of Lucky Hank features Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, and Cedric Yarbrough, as well as such guest stars as Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Bower, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Paul Lieberstein (The Office) and Aaron Zelman (Damages) serve as co-showrunners.

