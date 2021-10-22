Bob Newhart Praises Peter Scolari As “Essential Part” Of ‘Newhart’ Success; Co-Star Julia Duffy Says, “No Better Partner”
TV icon Bob Newhart honored his Newhart co-star Peter Scolari as a 40-year friend, a joy to work with and “an essential part of the success” of the great 1982-90 CBS sitcom.
In a statement to Deadline, Newhart said, “I knew that Peter was sick, but his death still comes as a great shock. We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years. Julia [Duffy] and Peter, as a vacuous couple (Michael and Stephanie), were an essential part of the success of Newhart. In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He will be sorely missed and his passing at 66 is much too early.”
Earlier today, Duffy tweeted, “No better partner,” and accompanied the simple and poignant message with a photo of the two doing the tango in an episode of the sitcom.
Scolari died this morning at age 66 following a two-year battle with cancer.
