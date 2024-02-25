‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Still On A High At $121M WW, ‘Anyone But You’ Romps To $200M Global & ’Poor Things’ Nears $100M; Korea’s ‘Exhuma’ Has Scary Good Opening – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love continued to sing sweet tunes in its sophomore session, adding $15M from 59 international box office markets for a drop of 37% from its above-expectations stellar opening. The overseas cume is now $49.4M for $120.6M worldwide.

We’ll dig into more about the reggae icon below, but for now let’s also look at some milestones crossed this session, as well as some new play.

To wit: Sony’s sexy romcom Anyone But You has now hit on $200M worldwide after a $6M offshore weekend in 48 markets ($112.8M intl cume). Since debuting during the Christmas holiday, the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney-starrer has become a social phenomenon with incredible holds. The Will Gluck-directed pic is the highest grossing R-rated romantic comedy globally since 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby and is also higher than recent romcoms Ticket To Paradise and The Lost City.

What’s more, it’s the 5th highest grossing romantic comedy of all time in Mexico, and is the highest grossing romantic comedy in Italy since 2012. The Top 5 to date are Australia ($14.7M), UK ($14.2M), Germany ($13.9M), Mexico ($7.9M) and Italy ($6.8M).

Also reaching a global milestone, Searchlight’s 11-time Oscar-nominated Poor Things is just about to cross $100M, now with $99.6M through Sunday. This is director Yorgos Lanthimos’ highest grossing film both internationally ($66.7M) and globally, and is on track to become his highest grossing domestically.

Performance overseas remains strong with a 28% drop from last weekend — that was when Emma Stone scooped the Leading Actress BAFTA and the film took four other prizes in London. In Greece, Lanthimos’ home market, the film recently surpassed the final gross of Spider-Man: No Way Home and is one of the country’s highest grossing non-local titles of the past decade. Hong Kong and Korea releases are still to come.

In other studio news, and again proving the strength of Japanese anime content, Crunchyroll/Sony’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, which is actually a set of TV episodes, launched in 42 offshore Sony markets with $13.7M. The debut is 29% ahead of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village and 66% above of Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train for the same group of overseas markets at current exchange rates.

In Latin America, it took the top spot in 10 markets with Mexico leading at $4.5M.

Meanwhile, there was amplified action in Korea this weekend with Showbox’s horror mystery Exhuma from director Jang Jae-hyun delivering an astonishing $16.8M launch. The film screened in the Forum section of Berlin last week and just blew the doors off in its home-market debut.

Turning back to the sensational Bob Marley: One Love, it added eight markets this session, including a No. 1 opening in Italy for the second biggest start of a music biopic, behind Bohemian Rhapsody. In a total 59 markets, it grossed $15M for the weekend, -37% from the debut.

The Top 5 to date are: UK ($14.3M), France ($9.7M), Germany ($3.2M), Australia ($3.1M) and Brazil ($3M).

