“Bob Marley: One Love” sings its way to No. 1 at the box office while “Madame Web” swings for a record low

Not all Spider-Man spinoffs are box office equals.

Since Madame Web is clairvoyant, did she know that Bob Marley: One Love would win the box office?

After weeks of a box office lull, moviegoers returned to theaters for President’s Day weekend, just in time to catch Kingsley Ben-Adir as reggae icon Bob Marley in a new musical biopic. One Love exceeded expectations following its midweek debut on Valentine’s Day, earning $33.2 million over the four-day holiday weekend, bringing its domestic tally to $51 million, per Comscore. Internationally, the film picked up $29 million and is set to total $80 million globally.

Celebrating Marley’s life and fame, the film traces his career across a specific stretch of time, focusing on his historic 1978 performance at the One Love Peace Concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

Paramount Pictures;Columbia Pictures Kingsley Ben-Adir in 'One Love' and Dakota Johnson in 'Madame Web'

Trailing behind the biopic's success, Madame Web is shaping up to be a swing and a miss for Sony: not only has the superhero flick been panned by critics, it now has the lowest opening of any film in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

The Dakota Johnson-led film is on track to debut at $25.8 million domestically, including a holiday weekend gross of only $17.5 million. Internationally, the film earned another $25 million, bringing its total to around $50 million.

Usually superhero films are something of a safe bet when it comes to snagging the top spot during their weekend of release but Sony, DC, and Marvel Studios have suffered enough recent setbacks to prove that times have changed.

It was otherwise a lackluster weekend for box office numbers. A wide gap puts Argylle in third, with only an additional $4.7 million earned. The twisty spy thriller sits at $36.5 million domestic, with a global cume of $76.5 million.

Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures 'Migration' movie still

Universal’s Migration is still going strong, enticing families out to the theater to watch a flock of birds get lost in New York City. The film, which includes voice work from Awkwafina, Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, and Keegan-Michael Key, earned another $3.7 million towards its $114.8 million domestic total ($255 million globally).

Story continues

The fifth slot at the box office doesn’t belong to a film, but to the theatrical release of the Christian drama TV series The Chosen Season 4, Episodes 4-6, which earned $3.4 million in its first week of release.

