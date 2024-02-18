‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Embraces $80M Global Bow; ‘Madame Web’ Musters $52M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love brought folks together around the world in its opening frame, singing up a sweet estimated $80M global bow. After coming on strong in early overseas play this week, and as audiences turned a deaf ear to critics, the international box office portion of that is $29M, landing well ahead of expectations.

The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed biopic is out in 47 overseas markets and on a like-for-like basis including previews is 14% above Elvis and 12% above Rocketman for the same grouping, making it the second biggest music biopic opening behind only Bohemian Rhapsody.

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, currently attending the BAFTA Film Awards here in London, Bob Marley: One Love opened at No. 1 in 13 markets and set new opening-day records for a music biopic in the UK and France among others.

In Jamaica, it now holds the record for the biggest film opening of all time.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK (9.3M, second biggest music biopic opening), France ($5.5M), Australia ($2M), Germany ($1.8M) and Brazil ($1.8M).

Further major markets to come include Italy, Korea and Japan through March.

Meanwhile, the other new opener this session, Sony/Marvel’s Madame Web, made its overseas debut with $25.7M from 61 markets, including No. 1s in 29. That was enough to get it to an estimated $51.5M global launch, which as Anthony has noted, means the loss won’t be traumatic given Sony’s rich international TV output deals and its Netflix deal.

The UK and Mexico led all markets at $2.9M apiece. France debuted to $1.6M. Rounding out the Top 5 starts were Australia and Germany, each with $1.5M.

Still to come are Japan, China and Korea through March.

In other news, Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Heyday Films’ Wonka crossed the $600M mark worldwide, after a $7.8M frame in 74 overseas markets. The international cume is $395.1M for $605M global.

The film is especially strong in Korea where it has been No. 1 for three weeks in a row and cumed $16.3M so far. It’s already passed the lifetimes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in the market.

Tops to date are the UK ($78.7M), France ($30.6M), Mexico ($27.3M), Australia ($25.8M) and Germany ($24.7M).

Tying Wonka for the overseas session, Sony’s Anyone But You added another $7.8M in 50 markets, just a 21% drop amid a Valentine’s Day bump. This lifts the offshore cume to $104.2M and global to $189M.

Tops to date are Australia ($14.4M), UK ($13.8M), Germany ($12.5M), Mexico ($7.5M) and Italy ($6.6M).

