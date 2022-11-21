Bob Iger is back as Disney CEO. Here's everything we know so far

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse attend Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse attend Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The Walt Disney Co. just dropped a major plot twist.

The media giant announced late Sunday former CEO Bob Iger would return to the helm, replacing Bob Chapek, who took over the top executive spot more than two years ago.

Iger will serve as Disney’s CEO for two years, during which he will create a "strategic direction for renewed growth" and work to find his successor following his second stint running the company.

"I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling," said Iger in a statement.

Here's what you should know about the corporate shakeup at Disney:

Now what?: What Disney fans can expect with Bob Iger's return as CEO

Black Friday: The best 2022 deals may be on TikTok, creators share tips

Who is Bob Chapek?

Chapek was named CEO in February 2020. He has been with Disney for nearly three decades, previously serving as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products before replacing Iger.

Chapek also served as chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, during which he helped open the Shanghai Disney Resort; and introduced Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Chapek was the seventh CEO in Disney's 100-plus year history.

Who is Bob Iger?

Iger has been with Disney for more than 45 years, becoming CEO in 2005 and then chairman in 2012.

Iger's first run as CEO is legendary for Disney. During the 15-year period, he helped close deals to acquire Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm (owners of Star Wars) and 21st Century Fox, which returned the film rights of the X-Men to Marvel.

Those acquisitions helped Disney's streaming service Disney+ flourish as one of the top streaming media platforms. After relinquishing the CEO role to Chapek, Iger stayed on as chairman until December 2021.

"Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide – all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership," said Disney board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement.

Driving this Thanksgiving? Here are some ways to save on gas

Why is Chapek out?

Bob Chapek attends the Marvel Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.
Bob Chapek attends the Marvel Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.

Chapek took over right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it benefited Disney+, as many people stayed home and streamed movies or TV shows, the pandemic also closed down Disney parks for an extended period.

Although Disney+ has made significant subscriber gains, it's losing money. Last quarter, Disney's direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, incurred operating losses near $1.5 billion.

Price changes for Disney+ will take effect next month. The standard plan will go up to $10.99, along with the introduction of a new, lower-cost tier with ads.

"Amidst an incredibly competitive streaming market for users’ attention and dollars, Iger’s top challenge will be to increase subscriber value without breaking the bank and compromising content quality," said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director for Forrester.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Disney was involved in a political feud with Florida over the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would limit instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3.

Chapek issued a statement against the bill after some employees and shareholders criticized him for staying silent.

"Speaking to you, reading your messages and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was," Chapek said earlier this year. "It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights."

Chapek also fired Peter Rice, the chairman of Disney General Entertainment Television, among the most highly regarded television executives in the industry.

Disney shares have plunged this year from a peak of $157.83 in January to $91.80 as of Friday's close, a 42% drop.

How is Disney stock responding?

Investors appear thrilled at Iger's return. Shares rose more than 6% in early afternoon trading on Monday, topping $97.

“We believe there is little doubt that investors will applaud this move,” wrote Citi analyst Jason Bazinet. “The Street likes Mr. Iger almost as much as we do. We view his return as an unalloyed positive.”

Disney stocks had been on track for their worst yearly performance since at least the 1970s, according to Bloomberg.

Contributing: Dave Berman, Florida Today; Associated Press

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Mickey Mouse and Bob Iger ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on November 27, 2017, as Disney marked the its 60th anniversary as a listed company on the NYSE.
Mickey Mouse and Bob Iger ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on November 27, 2017, as Disney marked the its 60th anniversary as a listed company on the NYSE.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney CEO shakeup: Bob Iger returns. Here's what to know

Latest Stories

  • COP27: how the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice

    An expert in climate justice reports from Sharm El Sheikh.

  • TIMELINE-Disney's Bob Iger returns to lead post-pandemic revamp

    Bob Iger is returning as Walt Disney Co's chief executive officer in a bid to restore confidence in the entertainment giant and chart a faster path to profitability for its streaming business. Chapek was this year embroiled in a dispute with staff over his silence on Florida legislation that would limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In 2021, he was involved in a tussle with Scarlett Johansson, star of Marvel's "Black Widow" film, over Disney's move to simultaneously release the movie in theaters and online.

  • Get Le Creuset’s Deep Dutch oven for 45% off at Sur La Table, and make all your favorite hearty soups and stews this winter

    This Dutch oven has a little extra depth to contain splatters, reduce boilovers and lock in flavor.

  • Watch the Trailer for Final Part of ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’

    Netflix has released the latest trailer for the third and final part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:...

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking