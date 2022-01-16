Bob Huggins full of praise for KU’s David McCormack: ‘The guy is a first-round pick’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

David McCormack, the same 5-man who combined for five points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ previous two Big 12 games against Iowa State and Texas Tech, exploded for 19 points and 15 rebounds Saturday against West Virginia.

The 6-foot-10 senior’s performance in 29 minutes had veteran coach Bob Huggins wondering what this talk of a McCormack slump was about following his Mountaineers’ 85-59 loss to the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I don’t know what’s been going on here, but the guy is a first-round pick the way he rebounds and the way he runs,” Huggins said of McCormack, as quoted on WVU’s official athletic department website. “He’s really worked on his jump shot and finishing around the rim. Of course, it’s easier to finish around the rim when you’re bigger than everybody else, too,” added Huggins, who had 6-10 Isaiah Cottrell as well as some shorter players try to slow McCormack during the game.

“He is big and he’s strong. He’s very athletic,” Huggins noted of McCormack, who regained his starting position Saturday after coming off the bench in KU’s first three Big 12 games. “He probably hurt us more at the offensive end;. We tried to front him. We didn’t do a very good job of fronting him. We cant side him, cant play behind him. We didn’t have a lot of options.”

West Virginia, which Saturday fell to 2-2 in the league and 13-3 overall (compared to KU’s 14-2, 3-1 mark), went to a 1-3-1 zone for a stretch in the second half — a half in which KU outscored WVU, 52-28.

“What went wrong is they made shots,” said Huggins. “They’ve got a lot of weapons. We tried to go 1-3-1 to see if we could slow down the onslaught, but that didn’t work.

“Their transition is what killed us. The 1-3-1 didn’t hurt us that bad. Actually man-to-man didn’t hurt us that bad. What hurt us is we didn’t get back in transition. We didn’t stop the ball. If the first guys down the floor didn’t hurt us, the follow up guys did because they sprinted to the rim, attacked the rim, followed up with jump shots. If you want to put one thing on it that turned the game around was their transition game more than anything else,” Huggins said.

McCormack did his damage by hitting 9 of 13 shots and the only free throw he attempted. Forward Jalen Wilson scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists. Guard Ochai Agbaji went for 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting (4-of-8 from three) with seven boards.

“They ran through things all day,” Huggins said. “They put five guys in who probably hadn’t seen time since they got to school and they ran right by us.”

He may have been referring to reserve guard Joseph Yesufu, who had four assists in 12 minutes and forward KJ Adams, who had a point and an assist in seven minutes.

“We missed a bunch of shots and then got our heads down, and you don’t want to get your heads down against these guys,” Huggins said. “We got shots our shooters generally make.”

West Virginia’s Taz Sherman, who averages 18.9 points a game, scored five points on 1-of-9 shooting. KU’s Agbaji guarded him much of the game.

“Taz is not 100% back from the COVID,” Huggins said of Sherman, who had a recent bout with COVID. “He’s not near what he was. He’s not as bouncy. He’s certainly doesn’t have the ability to play long periods of time. We played him too long (30 minutes) because we depend on him so much.”

Forward Gabe Osabuohien had 10 rebounds and five points in 17 minutes for a WVU team that hit 17 of 63 shots for 27%. WVU missed 14 of 18 threes. KU hit 51.4% of its shots and was 8-of-21 from three.

“Gabe wasn’t Gabe today, Kedy (Kedrian Johnson, no points, two turnovers 15 minutes) wasn’t Kedy and that’s kind of what happens,” Huggins said. “All of those guys have been sick and that’s the reality.. When you’re not as athletic nor as big and strong you have to make compensations by playing harder and concentrating on blocking out every time – not just once in a while,” Huggins added.

The Mountaineers, who are 0-10 in Allen Fieldhouse in head-to-head matches between Self and Huggins, will play the Jayhawks on Feb. 19 in Morgantown, West Virginia where WVU is 6-3 versus Self and KU.

They can only hope McCormack is held in check in that upcoming game.

“Obviously as everyone knows he hasn’t really been playing up to his abilities this season. Tonight he did,” said WVU’s Jalen Bridges, who had 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds in 26 minutes. “He’s a big, physical strong dude and he’s athletic. He does a lot for them. He did a lot for them tonight. He was a big part of their success.”

KU will next meet Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Alum, Dies at 26

    Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her mother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the late Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. […]

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' effort vs. Suns: 'You gotta be proud of the fight'

    With Toronto missing two starters against arguably the NBA's top squad, Fred VanVleet says the Raptors can take solace in the battle they put up against a talented, scrappy group like the Suns on Tuesday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th