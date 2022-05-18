Bob Hope's Stunning Former Los Angeles Estate Is For Sale for $29 Million — See Inside

A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy.
A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy.; Bob Hope (1903-2003), British actor and comedian, wearing a white jacket and dark blue shirt in a studio portrait, against a petrol blue background, circa 1960. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Simon Berlyn; Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Bob Hope's home is looking for a new owner — for a cool $29 million.

The late comedian's Los Angeles estate has hit the market, PEOPLE confirmed. The impressive property includes a six-bedroom main house with two staff bedrooms as well as a two-bedroom apartment. The compound as a whole, which grew significantly over Hope's time there, boasts a total of 10 bedrooms and 17 baths spread across 15,000 square feet.

Hope first moved to Toluca Lake, nestled in the San Fernando Valley, in 1939 with his wife Dolores Hope. After a lengthy and legendary career, Hope retired from public life in 1998 and died at his home in 2003 at the age of 100. Dolores died in 2011 at 102.

Kevin Dees of The Agency holds the listing, which describes the estate as a "treasure trove of history."

10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0
10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0

Simon Berlyn

Located on just over five acres, the home has plenty of outdoor and indoor fun tucked away in a parklike setting with mountain views.

Inside, the main house boasts a home theater, an indoor gym with a steam room, and a large oak library "meticulously" preserved from when Hope still perused his collections there.

10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0
10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0

Simon Berlyn

Adding to the classic feel are the home's six fireplaces and well-preserved original architecture by John Elgin Woolf, who the listing credits as the "father of the Hollywood Regency style."

The outdoor area, designed by Art Luna, also includes a variety of lounge and activity spaces, from a saltwater pool to a one-hole golf green Hope designed himself.

In another structure, which housed Hope's personal office before his death, there is an indoor tennis pavilion, kitchen, and conference room.

10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0
10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0

Simon Berlyn

The house was previously listed in 2013 for $27.5 million, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Dolores reportedly used to joke that whenever she craved a move somewhere else, Bob remained stubborn they were staying in Toluca Lake.

"Every time I mentioned Beverly Hills, Bob would go out and buy another piece of property here," she said.

During their time there, the Hopes hosted many famous faces, including numerous presidents as well as athletes and actors namely, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, PEOPLE reported at the time of the earlier listing.

In 2013, there was also an auction of the Hopes' art, antiques and memorabilia. And a year earlier, the couple's 23,000-square-foot Palm Springs home was listed for sale for $50 million, according to the New York Times.

