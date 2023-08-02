Bob Holmes was a man of many and varied talents

By Danny Gallagher

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bob Holmes made matches, he was an elite electrician, he helped build CFS Foymount, he operated Douglas Grocery for 10 years, he drove school buses for many years, he was a fire chief in Douglas and he was a talented player in both baseball and hockey.

And he sure could play a neat hand of euchre or cribbage.

For all he did in the Douglas area, he was voted Senior of the Year in Adamston/Bromley in 2004.

Bob Holmes is being remembered as one of the best of the last of the Old Guard in Douglas following his death July 22 at Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew at the age of 93.

What many may not know was that Mr. Holmes was born in Buffalo before he made his way within a few days of his birth to Douglas with his parents, Wilfred and Bernadette, who was a Valiquette from Douglas.

Mr. Holmes was raised in Douglas by his grandparents, Xavier and Adeline, attended St. Michael's School in Douglas through Grade 8 and skipped high school when he got on at the E.B. Eddy Co. plant in Pembroke, a pulp and paper conglomerate that manufactured matches.

"He was 14-15 when he went to E.B. Eddy,'' his daughter, Rosemary told the Leader.

Mr. Holmes' other daughter, Joanne, believes her dad worked at E.B. Eddy for about 18 months and then near the end of the Second World War, he began a three-year tenure in the employ of Ontario's Department of Highways in Douglas.

Shortly thereafter, he was hired by Bedard and Gerard to help build the towers at Canadian Forces Station Foymount. He earned 70 cents an hour, working as a labourer for the electricians.

"He got on as an apprentice. That's how he got into electrical work. When the job ended in Foymount, he was asked if he wanted to become an electrician. He went to Toronto for electrician classes so he could get his licence,'' Rosemary said. "He was finished in Foymount on Holy Thursday and started working in Ottawa on Easter Monday, wiring houses.''

Story continues

During this time working, Mr. Holmes was gaining a reputation as one of the best baseball and hockey players in and around Douglas.

His friend, Michael Moriarty, told the Leader he reckons Mr. Holmes played both baseball and hockey for Douglas teams for 15 years.

"He played with the O'Neills, the Donohues, Joe Moriarty, the Vooghts, the Andersons, Bob Hopper and many others,'' Mr. Moriarty said.

Which meant Mr. Holmes was in pretty good company as a fine athlete himself. Even when he worked out of Ottawa, he would come back to Douglas during the week and on weekends to play baseball or hockey.

"When he was relatively young in Foymount, the priest in Douglas would drive up there in a car and get him so he could pitch in Douglas,'' Rosemary said.

It was in Ottawa where Mr. Holmes was employed, first in construction, and then by the federal government's National Defence department as an electrician for about 15 years, beginning in 1965 when he was about 35.

“Bob had a very successful career in the electrical industry, doing electrical installations in various Canadian embassies,” his friend, Charlie Donohue said.

“Dad put in alarm systems in Canadian embassies. He worked in the U.K., West Germany and Czechoslovakia,’’ Rosemary said. “My oldest brother, Rob, remembers he went to Czechoslovakia on a diplomatic passport with all his tools being sent ahead for inspection. And he was told not to fraternize with the locals and to behave properly. I remember my dad telling us there were lots of ‘bugs’ in the embassy offices.’’

Near the end of his stint with National Defence, Mr. Holmes heard Jack Crogie was selling the grocery store in Douglas. He dropped in to see Mr. Crogie one day after church and that’s how the negotiations began. In little time, Mr. Holmes assumed ownership of the store, while dabbling on the side with electrical work for some people in Douglas.

Mr. Holmes ran the “always busy” store for about 10 years before selling it four years after his wife, Mary Briscoe, died. The outlet attracted a steady clientele of local customers, travellers coming through Highway 60 and kids buying penny candy.

Mr. Holmes later drove school buses for a long time on a route in and around Douglas and Cobden and was fire chief for several years. He moved to Renfrew 12 years ago and then to Bonnechere Manor six months ago when his health declined.

“The last few years were challenging with his health care. He didn’t have too much mobility. The fact he was so active for so long was because he was so active in his youth,’’ Rosemary said.

“One of my biggest memories of my dad is when he would go to church and people would say, ‘Hello, Bobby.’ Us kids would find that very entertaining because he was Bob to mother. I remember when he would play donkey baseball. That was fun to see.

“When we were kids in Ottawa, my dad used to take us skating every Sunday at the local rink or the Rideau Canal.”

Mr. Holmes is survived by his 15-year partner, Leona Raymond, his children Rosemary, Joanne (Jeff Proulx), Rob and David, his grandchildren Emily, Katie, Zachary and Joshua and great-grandchildren Cora, Wade, Wyatt, Sutter and Tate.

His obituary stated: “He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law Janet Holmes, many friends, including members of the 7th Heaven Hunt Camp as well as numerous card partners. He will be fondly remembered by the Raymond family.’’

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Richard Holmes, sister Adeline Wawrzyniak and son-in-law, Merril Pierce.

“Bob loved, loved Douglas,’’ Mr. Donohue said. “He loved socializing with his hunting partners and card friends. He was a real community person and he was a good athlete excelling in hockey and baseball. Family was all important.”

Danny Gallagher is a freelance writer, author and Montreal Expos historian. He grew up in Douglas.

Danny Gallagher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader