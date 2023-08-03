‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Star Bayo Akinfemi On Cast Getting Reduced To Recurring For Season 5: “We Are Disappointed”
Bayo Akinfemi, who stars in Bob ❤️ Abishola, is reacting to the news that the CBS sitcom would be reducing most of its cast to recurring roles.
Akinfemi plays the role of Goodwin and had been a series regular since its first season. However, ahead of its Season 5 renewal, Akinfemi and 10 of his co-stars were going to get bumped down to recurring and not guaranteed 22 episodes per season amid budget cuts.
More from Deadline
‘Bob ❤️ Abishola’ Reduces Most Of Series Regular Cast To Recurring In Possible Glimpse Of Future
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Co-Creator Gina Yashere Calls Out “Heartless Executives” In Passionate Speech Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes
The only stars to remain regulars on the show were the two leads that give the show its name played by Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku.
“It was a bit surprising, for all of 10 seconds,” Akinfemi told The New York Times in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “We are disappointed, but we also understand at the end of the day it’s a business.”
Bob ❤️ Abishola received a Season 5 renewal from CBS with an order of 13 episodes with recurring actors only guaranteed to appear in five of the episodes.
Bob ❤️ Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression-sock businessman (Gardell) who falls for his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Gina Yashere, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Shola Adewusi, Anthony Okungbowa and Akinfemi also star.
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: List Of Movies And Series Granted Waivers
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.