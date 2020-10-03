Bob Gibson, Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 84

Cardinals legend and baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies at 84. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He was 84.

Gibson starred for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959-1975, leading them to two World Series championships in 1964 and 1967. He won two Cy Young awards, a regular season MVP in 1968, two World Series MVPs and was selected to nine All-Star teams.

Gibson was famous for finishing what he started. Of his 528 career starts in MLB, 255 were complete game outings. In 1968, Gibson pitched 13 shutouts and finished with a sparkling 1.12 ERA that is considered the modern-era standard.

When all was said and done, Gibson finished his career with 251 wins, 3,117 strikeouts and a 2.91 ERA over 3,884 1/3 innings. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

Gibson's road to big leagues was met with several obstacles. Early in life, he battled multiple medical issues, including rickets, pneumonia, asthma, hay fever and a heart problem.

He overcame each to not only become arguably the greatest pitcher in Cardinals' history, but one of the true greats in MLB history.

The news of Gibson's death continues a tough year for the Cardinals. On Sept. 6th, fellow legend baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock died after a long health battle. Brock was 81.

Cardinals Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Bob Gibson in 2016.

