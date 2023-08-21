Bob Dylan to perform in Toronto, Montreal this fall, first time in Canada since 2017

Bob Dylan is announcing new tour dates in North America that include stops in Toronto and Montreal this fall.

The 82-year-old American singer-songwriter has scheduled two shows at Toronto's Massey Hall on Oct. 26 and 27, as well as a show at Montreal's Place des Arts-Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on Oct. 29.

General public tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.

These will be Dylan's first performances in Canada since the summer of 2017, when he made multiple tour stops across the country from Kingston, Ont., to Vancouver.

Dylan's current global tour, launched after the release of his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" album, began in the U.S. in 2021 and has taken him to Europe and Asia.

The tour will continue into 2024 and Dylan's website says more dates will be announced soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press