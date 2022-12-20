Bob Dylan offered walk-on role in Coronation Street after admitting he was a fan

Bob Dylan - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Coronation Street has offered Bob Dylan a walk-on part after he revealed he was a secret fan of the long-running soap.

On Tuesday, producers said Dylan could sing karaoke with stalwarts Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan at an open mic night in the Rovers Return if he agreed to the guest appearance.

The Nobel Prize-winning songwriter confessed to binge-watching the Manchester-set series, which has been broadcast since 1960 because it makes him feel “at home” when he is touring.

In a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Like A Rolling Stone singer also admitted to being a fan of Father Brown, the series based on the detective short stories by GK Chesterton.

“I’ve binge-watched Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones. I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at home,” the 81-year-old legend said.

“I’m not a fan of packaged programmes or news shows, so I don’t watch them. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil."

Dylan’s hidden love for Weatherfield delighted the makers of the ITV show every bit as much as it will puzzle the legions of Dylanologists who pore over their hero’s every word.

Producer Iain MacLeod said that he would “dine out on this forever” after The Telegraph told him the Blowin’ In The Wind singer was often glued to the drama on the cobbles.

One of the soap's producers said Dylan could have a scene singing in the Rovers Return - ITV

“To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind,” he said, “I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.”

“Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn.”

He added, “I think Ken would certainly be a fan. Rita is also no stranger to a musical number, so perhaps a duet could be on the cards.”

Dylan released his first eponymously titled album in 1962, about two years after the first episode of Coronation Street was broadcast.

Mr MacLeod said: “Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working-class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour.”

The TV series is filmed in Manchester, where a heckler infamously branded Dylan “Judas” for going electric on his 1966 world tour.

Ken Barlow is meant to have joined in the heckling at the Free Trade Hall, according to previous episodes of the soap.

Whether Dylan took the chance to take the Coronation Street tour when he played Manchester this November remains shrouded in mystery, but he wasn’t spotted by show insiders.

The singer also gave his thoughts on the modern phenomenons of streaming music in the interview, which he said made listening to music “too smooth and painless”.

He said: “The earth could vomit up its dead, and it could be raining blood, and we’d shrug it off, cool as cucumbers. Everything’s too easy. Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that’s all it takes, and we’re there.”

He added: “I listen to CDs, satellite radio and streaming. I do love the sound of old vinyl though, especially on a tube record player from back in the day.”

Dylan, who praised British bands the Arctic Monkeys, and “the Oasis brothers”, as well as rappers Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem, has always had the capacity to surprise.

According to legend, he once enjoyed a chat and cup of tea with a plumber called Dave at a house in Crouch End, north London.

Dylan is said to have turned up unannounced after going to the wrong address when planning to visit Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.