Bob Dylan manuscript fetches more than double guide price at auction

A Bob Dylan manuscript featuring the legendary singer's handwritten lyrics has been sold at auction for £37,500 - more than double the pre-sale estimate.

The manuscript was penned in 1966 when Dylan was in Nashville, Tennessee, writing the seminal album Blonde On Blonde and features handwritten lyrics for songs including Most Likely You Go Your Way And I'll Go Mine.

As well as the musician's scrawled handwriting, the manuscript also includes lyrics bashed out on a typewriter.

The sale was held at Sotheby's in London on Tuesday and smashed the document's guide price of between £12,000 and £15,000 when a private collector from the UK paid £37,500 for it.

Dylan, 78, is revered as one of the most influential musicians of modern popular music.

He announced last week a new album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album and his first collection of original material since Tempest released in 2012.

It will be released on 19 June.