Bob Dylan Has His First No. 1 Hit On The Billboard Charts – No, Really

He’s survived punk, disco, a deep dive into religion, the rise of boy bands and electronica, Soy Bomb and going electric. Now, 78-year-old Bob Dylan has again shown the young kids how it’s done, scoring his first No. 1 on any Billboard chart with his 17-minute song, Murder Most Foul.

As hard as it is to believe, the Voice of a Generation never had a No. 1 on the Billboard charts under his own name. This time, in the increasingly fractured chart world, his musical examination of the JFK murder tops the Rock Digital Song Sales category, selling 10,000 downloads.

Dylan has hits he has written rise to No.1. His Blowin’ in the Wind was taken to No. 1 in 1963 by Peter, Paul and Mary, and the Byrds’ scored the top slot with his Mr. Tambourine Man in 1965. As strange as it seems, such classics as Like a Rolling Stone, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, and Things Have Changed were caught short of the fence, all stopping at No. 2.

Dylan remains a road warhorse, doing more than 60 dates per year after years of doing more than 100 per year on his Never-Ending Tour.

