Bob Costas weighs in on embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic's 'pattern of contempt for common sense'

Legendary sports commentator Bob Costas appeared on CNN Tonight Wednesday, where he weighed in on embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic , who has been embroiled in controversy after testing positive for COVID ahead of the Australian Open, and being less than forthright about it. Djokovic attended multiple events, including after being made aware of his positive test. He also admitted after the fact that his travel declaration contained false information.

“There was what he calls a simple clerical error. Others might view it as a conscious lie, of contending whoever filled out the form, on his form to enter Australia, that he had not traveled to other nations when there was clear evidence that he had in the days preceding,” Costas said. “It's all part of a pattern of contempt for common sense when it comes to the medical issues, and also contempt for the common good.”

Djokovic, the world’s top ranked male tennis player, has faced an uncertain future since arriving in Australia. He was forced to quarantine with the possibility of being deported days before being granted an appeal. However, despite his fate being unclear, on Wednesday night, Djokovic was named the #1 seed in the tournament. This came not long after Costas chided the special treatment that star athletes, and some others, receive.

“In sports, and I guess in parts of entertainment or whatever, if you're great enough, and if you're important enough to the bottom line because your star value means people in the seats and eyeballs on television,” Costas said, “there are people who will excuse that or try and work around it.”

At the time of the publishing of this story, Australian officials had yet to make a decision on whether or not Djokovic could remain in the country.

CNN Tonight airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Watch Ted Cruz call for Biden to 'fess up' for the FBI's supposed role in the Trump-era Capitol insurrection:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.