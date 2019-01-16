Bob Costas Ends Legendary Career at NBC After 40 Years

Iconic broadcaster Bob Costas has ended his 40-year career with NBC, he confirmed to the New York Post on Tuesday.

"It's all settled quietly and happily for all concerned," Costas told the Post. A network spokesperson also confirmed the news to the paper but declined to share details.

When asked about the settlement, Costas, 66, did not offer specific information but told the paper the contract was reconciled "more than fairly." His multimillion-dollar contract with NBC ran through 2021.

Beginning with NBC in 1979, Costas served as the longtime face of the network's Olympics coverage and as a host in the NFL studio. Costas gave up his Olympics hosting duties to Mike Tirico for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. In 2017, Tirico took over for Costas as the Football Night in America host. Costas and the network mutually agreed he would not be included in its Super Bowl LII coverage.

Costas and NBC struggled in recent years to find projects that he was passionate about and fit within the network's properties. His feelings toward covering the NFL reportedly dwindled. The Post reported over the summer that Costas and NBC were discussing a settlement over the remaining years on his contract.

Baseball remains Costas's favorite sport and the broadcaster told the Post he will continue to work with the MLB Network. He will be included in the network's Baseball Hall of Fame inductee announcement and could call about 20 games on MLBN this upcoming season.

Costas said if does another interview-style show, it would be a "hybrid" of his former shows HBO's On the Record With Bob Costas and NBC's Later With Bob Costas.

"I have some possibilities, but I have to decide what I want to do," he said.