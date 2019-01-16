Bob Costas announces his NBC career is over

Bob Costas told The New York Post he has reached an agreement to end his time at NBC, but will continue work at MLB Network and pursue other projects. (Getty)

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas is stepping down from his longtime role with NBC Sports.

Costas told the New York Post of the decision Tuesday, which the network confirmed with the paper.

“It’s all settled quietly and happily for all concerned,” Costas told The Post.

Costas also told The Post he will continue to do work for MLB Network and is considering pursuing a long-form interview show.

Costas, NBC reached agreement last year

Costas said the two sides reached the agreement last year, but decided to keep things quiet.

Mike Tirico joined NBC from ESPN in 2016 and stepped into the iconic primetime Olympics studio host role that Costas held since 1988 during last February’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Games.

Costas had also stepped away from his role in NBC’s NFL coverage on “Football Night in America.” An outspoken advocate of CTE awareness, Costas has been critical of the inherent physical dangers of football and was not a part of the network’s Super Bowl coverage last season.

Rumors started in 2018

Rumors of Costas’ impending departure swirled last August, with The Post reporting then that he was no longer satisfied with his role at NBC and sought to escape the contractual constraints that kept him from pursuing other projects.

“Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore,” Costas told The Post then without confirming his imminent departure. “It doesn’t mean that anyone is angry or upset.”

Costas, 66, has worked for NBC since 1979. He has covered Super Bowls, Olympic Games, World Series, NBA Finals and Triple Crown horse races. His contract was scheduled to run through 2021. Costas declined to go into detail with The Post about the agreement other than to note the terms were agreed upon “more than fairly.”

