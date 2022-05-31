Bob Bunce obituary

David Howard
·5 min read

News stories about change in the countryside often make their point by presenting stark totals – 28,000km of hedgerow lost in the six years from 1979, followed by even more (42,000km) lost between 1984 and 1990, for instance. These and other significant statistics for countryside change over the last half century resulted from the work of the research ecologist Bob Bunce, who developed Britain’s Countryside Survey. He has died at the age of 81.

Before 1978, when the first Countryside Survey took place, we had little idea of the makeup of the countryside and how it was changing. Bob was then on the staff of the Institute of Terrestrial Ecology (ITE, part of the government’s Natural Environment Research Council), and accepted the challenge of finding a way to measure countryside change at the national scale, at a time before the luxury of being able to observe whole countries from space made some aspects of change easier to record.

He developed a statistical technique similar to an opinion poll to sample Britain’s countryside. For this purpose he divided Britain into 1km squares and then grouped them into 32 classes according to their geology, climate and landscape – called the ITE land classification.

In the first survey, Bob set about getting teams together to record vegetation and sample soils, and to map habitats and landscape features. By using a sample of squares from each of the land classes, he could then say something about the state of the countryside at a national scale.

The results proved so useful to both ecologists and government that further national surveys were commissioned and carried out in 1984, 1990, 2000 and 2008. The latest assessment is under way at present, sampling across several years, rather than one, as previously.

The importance of statistics describing the size and direction of changes in our countryside is now appreciated by the government. Launching the results of Countryside Survey 2000, Michael Meacher (then minister for the environment) justified the need for information as “you can’t manage what you can’t measure”.

The Countryside Survey has become a treasure chest of information that tells us about how our landscapes are changing and informs us about ecological responses to land use change. The survey’s 1990 hedgerow figures were so shocking – showing loss and mismanagement of hedgerow boundaries – that the Hedgerow Regulations Act 1997 was passed as a protective measure. Hedges retain a high profile, being important for biodiversity and carbon storage; the Countryside Survey is seen as vital for tracking how they are changing in farming landscapes.

Perhaps surprisingly, Bob was most proud of how his classification had been used to target the sampling of the radioactive contamination of Britain following the Chernobyl accident in April 1986. By collecting soil and vegetation from sites in each of the land classes, the survey highlighted that the uplands were the areas where the highest deposition had occurred.

Having a framework already in place enabled the survey to be done quickly, soon after the accident, and the resulting map, the first showing levels of the radioactive isotope caesium-137 across Britain, was published exclusively by the Guardian that July. The results ensured that restrictions could be put in place to reduce risk to people from contaminated meat from sheep that had grazed upland sites.

Bob’s approach was also expanded to Europe; his methodology is widely used by researchers including national monitoring networks in Sweden, Germany, Spain and Austria. In recognition he held chairs in Madrid, Vienna and Estonia, and in 1998 received the International Union for Conservation of Nature medal.

Bob founded the UK chapter of the International Association for Landscape Ecology in 1992, chaired it for many years, and served as president of the wider IALE (2003-07). He tutored, mentored and enthused countless students, as well as discussing issues in the local pub and regularly impressing the wider public when leading walks.

Bob was born in Dorchester. His father, Gerald, was an architect who was responsible for the rebuilding of St Mary Redcliffe in Bristol after the second world war. His mother, Doris (nee Jaggard), was a keen botanist and, while Bob was a schoolboy, they surveyed for the Botanical Society of Britain. He went to Wellington school in Somerset where he captained the school’s rugby and cricket teams.

From there he progressed to Bangor University, studying botany and leading the mountaineering club. His PhD was on the vegetation of the Black Ladder cliffs on Cader Idris in Snowdonia, combining those two passions.

On completing his doctorate, he joined the Nature Conservancy, the government research agency based at Merlewood in Grange-over-Sands. In 1973 the government split the NC into two parts, a research division, the ITE, and the executive section, the Nature Conservancy Council; Bob and Merlewood remained in research. ITE was part of the Natural Environment Research Council and later evolved into the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

Having reached the British retirement age in 2000, Bob took a post at the Dutch research institute Alterra. Then, on passing the Dutch retirement age in 2011, he moved on to a chair in the Estonian University of Life Sciences, which he held until his death.

In 1965 he married Freda Brown. She and their son, David, survive him.

• Robert Gerald Henry Bunce, landscape ecologist, born 21 October 1940; died 24 April 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Team Canada frustrated with controversial calls in gold medal game

    Team Canada voiced their frustration with the refereeing in the final after Finland capitalized on some controversial penalty calls.

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Moose is Loose: Canada's Mitch (Moose) Hooper reaches World's Strongest Man final

    Not lacking for confidence, Canada's Mitchell (Moose) Hooper made some bold predictions ahead of his first appearance at the World's Strongest Man competition. So far he's been calling his shots. In a recent YouTube video, the six-foot-three 315-pounder described his potential for the event and felt first- or second-place qualification results were realistic. He backed up his talk this week at the Capitol Mall in Sacramento, Calif., by securing a berth in the weekend finals. Not bad for someone

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Raptors big man Khem Birch undergoes knee procedure in Los Angeles

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch has undergone arthroscopic surgery "to clean up loose debris" in his right knee. The Raptors says the procedure was performed Wednesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Daniel Kharrazi at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Birch is expected to be ready for training camp in September. The six-foot-nine Birch averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 55 games this season, averaging 18 minutes per outing. The 29-year-old from Montreal is one of 14 Canadians to commit for the n

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Steve Nash headlines list of inductees to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

    TORONTO — Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league's 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michèle Bélanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms. Canada Basketball will hold the induction ceremony on July 10 in Toronto. "To be

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p