Bob Brown launches legal challenge to native forest logging in Tasmania

The former Greens leader Bob Brown has launched a legal challenge to native forest logging in Tasmania, claiming it is inconsistent with federal environment law.

The case by the Bob Brown Foundation, lodged in the federal court on Thursday, challenges what has been seen as an effective exemption from environment laws granted to state-sanctioned logging under regional forest agreements between Canberra and the states.

It argues the Tasmanian regional forest agreement is not valid as it lacks a legally enforceable requirement that the state must protect threatened species.

The foundation says if the case were successful it would consider similar action against federal-state forest agreements in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia. It said the current rules “essentially allows the state government to make up the rules as it suits, and gives no guaranteed protection for our wildlife and environment”.

Brown said the foundation had been buoyed by a landmark federal court judgment in May that found logging in Victoria’s central highlands by the state-owned agency VicForests was in breach of a regional forest agreement.

“This is a huge undertaking for us but everyone knows that the flattening and burning of native forests and wildlife is not ecologically sustainable,” Brown said. “The industry is based on a monumental lie and this challenge puts that lie to the test.”

The foundation says the Tasmanian forest agreement differs from Victorian agreements as it allows the island’s state government to change forestry laws, codes and management plans without input from the federal government. Roland Browne, the foundation’s lawyer, said their case was “that this is not good enough”.

The case is being brought against the Tasmanian government, the federal government and state-owned logging agency Sustainable Timber Tasmania, previously known as Forestry Tasmania.

A Tasmanian government spokesman said it was inappropriate to comment on legal proceedings, but it had full confidence in the regional forest agreement. “Tasmanians can be reassured that our forests are sustainably managed with strong and comprehensive environmental protections,” he said.

The Australian Forest Products Association described the legal action as a “callous attack” on forestry workers by an “extremist activist group”. Its chief executive, Ross Hampton, said the action was vexatious and designed to disrupt lawful work, and the timing during a pandemic could “not be more insensitive and irresponsible”.

“Bob Brown should realise that Australians are fed up with his anti-job agenda and propagation of falsehoods about Tasmania’s forest industries,” he said.

Brown said the forestry industry had failed to protect the critically endangered swift parrot, a migratory species that breeds in Tasmanian old-growth forests and that a peer-reviewed study suggested could be extinct by 2031 on its current trajectory.

Sustainable Timber Tasmania has included forest areas used by the parrot in its logging plans for the next three years despite receiving scientific advice it was vital habitat for the species. At least one area with large trees in the Huon Valley, south of Hobart, was clear-felled last year after government authorities were advised it should not be logged.

Sustainable Timber Tasmania has said it would undertake comprehensive planning to inform how it managed areas including swift parrot habitat before logging began.

The federal court on Friday make its final orders in the VicForests case, which was brought by the Friends of Leadbeater’s Possum, a community conservation group. It issued an injunction to prevent logging in 66 central highlands forestry areas, known as coupes, and ordered the agency to pay its opponent’s costs.

Danya Jacobs, a senior lawyer with Environmental Justice Australia, which represented Friends of Leadbeater’s Possum, said the order meant VicForests should put a stop to logging in any areas where the possum and the endangered greater glider were found and to protect surrounding habitat.

The national Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act is being reviewed by the former competition watchdog boss Graeme Samuel. In an interim report, Samuel found that Australia’s environment was an unsustainable state of decline and the act was ineffective but did not recommend significant changes to how logging was dealt with.



The environment minister, Sussan Ley, has said she plans to introduce legislation before Samuel finishes his review to streamline the environmental approvals process so authority for most decisions is left with the states and territories. This has been described as cutting “green tape”.



