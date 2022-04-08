Bob Bowlsby out at Big 12, NIL deals in HS, expensive cheese heist

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel from The Masters is joined by SI's Pat Forde as they react to Bob Bowslby's retirement as Big 12 commissioner. Who should take over and what was his impact overall?

Louisiana announced this week high school students can now benefit from name, image and likeness deals... we are looking at you Arch Manning. What will be the fallout?

The duo also reacts to the record-breaking TV numbers for the women's national title, Tiger Woods finishing under par on Thursday, and a wild cheese heist in Europe.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts