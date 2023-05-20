New boating rules at Clear Lake garner backlash

A petition calling for Parks Canada to overturn new restrictions for this year’s boating season at Clear Lake has garnered more than 1,000 signatures since it was created two weeks ago.

Karly McRae, president of the Wasagaming Chamber of Commerce and business owner, started the petition in response to Parks Canada’s new boating regulations, which target the spread of invasive species.

As the Sun previously reported, the new regulations state as of June 1, operators must not have used their craft in any other body of water this year and must pass an initial inspection before June 15 to receive a permit to use a trailered vessel in Clear Lake.

Parks Canada will enforce the new rules by installing tags to attach boats to trailers, which will inform park staff the vessel has not been in another water body and poses no risk of bringing aquatic invasive species into Clear Lake. If the tag is removed, cut or tampered with, the boat will not be allowed to launch in the lake for the remainder of the season.

The petition, which can be found at Change.org, asks that Parks Canada continue to allow trailered watercraft access to Clear Lake for the year following completion of a seasonal permit course similar to what has been done to protect the lake in past boating seasons.

McRae started the petition after “multiple attempts” to communicate with Parks Canada went unanswered, she told the Sun.

“At no point did I wish to have to resort to these types of tactics, but communication with the public and stakeholders was not forthcoming, despite urging from many parties,” she said.

While it’s important to ensure Clear Lake doesn’t become polluted with aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels, which reproduce quickly and can impact a habitat’s food chain, clog water intake systems and damage watercraft, consideration should be given to the potential economic impacts on area businesses that Parks Canada’s new rules could lead to, the petition states.

“Negative economic impacts resulting from banning of trailered watercraft on Clear Lake will be far reaching. Business valuations will plummet, and all business sectors will be impacted, from visitor accommodations to local contractors and service providers,” McRae wrote.

Dan Mazier, member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, has been outspoken in his support of McRae’s petition and the need for more transparency from Parks Canada, who he said failed to properly consult the public before announcing new regulations.

Parks Canada previously told the Sun the agency spoke with community groups and local businesses before deciding to implement the regulations. Dameon Wall, external relations manager with Riding Mountain National Park, said the regulations were only in place for this year, and if Parks Canada decides to extend them for longer, there will be a “much more robust” public consultation process.

For Mazier, it’s too little, too late.

“People in some communities are consulted and other people aren’t. It’s not a very transparent method,” he said.

On April 21, Mazier and Larry Maguire, MP for Brandon-Souris, wrote a letter to Steven Guilbeault, the federal minister of environment and climate change, and to Leanne Cooper, the superintendent of Riding Mountain National Park, stating that any limitations and restrictions imposed on Clear Lake would “significantly impact” Canadians who visit the park.

The letter asked that Parks Canada conduct an “open, public consultation” before deciding on the future use of Clear Lake. Mazier told the Sun that he did not receive a reply.

Maguire also has not heard back from either Guilbeault or Parks Canada since the letter was sent. He encourages all concerned citizens to contact the agency to ask for more public consultation on boating regulations.

“Ask and demand for a public consultation on this. I think that’s very important. This is one of our biggest tourist attractions,” Maguire said. “We need to be able to make sure that the public has all the information that Parks Canada has.”

In addition to the petition she started, McRae said Clear Lake Country, a local marketing organization, is working with Travel Manitoba to create a communications piece to send out to summer visitors with reservations at nearby businesses to explain the access changes to Clear Lake.

“We had hoped to work with the RMNP field unit on this but are having trouble hearing back from them in this regard,” McRae said.

The alleged lack of communication from RMNP has left local business owners feeling very confused, she added.

The Sun contacted Travel Manitoba but was told to field all questions to Parks Canada, who didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun