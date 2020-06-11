Boating Industry Sees Steep Increase in Sales Amid the Tail End of the Pandemic

Atlantic Marine Depot saw a surprising 400% increase in sales in May, 2020 in comparison to 2019 balance sheet.

MORICHES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / With business closures a bleak reality in the USA, some industries have seen financial stability and even unexpected soaring profits. Marine engine parts and boating accessories are hot items according to Cheryl Rowehl, Vice President of Atlantic Marine Depot in Moriches, New York.

In an interview with an entrepreneurial website, Rowehl said that her online marine supply store has seen a 400% increase in May, 2020 compared to the same time last year. Her brick and mortar store in Moriches, NY saw a 100% increase in sales compared to last year at the same time. Atlantic Marine Depot opened its doors in 2016, while their online store opened in 2006. The family-owned business sells marine engine parts and boating accessories. "I was shocked to see our foot traffic in the store and our online sales are at an all-time high" according to Rowehl.

Sales of boats have picked back up after months of shutdowns. Rowehl remains optimistic that these trends will continue based on the increase of website visitors and in-store boaters who are spending more time on the water as a means to social distance while getting outside.

One possible reason for the push to get out on the water could be boredom, but the major shift from indoors to outdoors is more closely related to widely respected websites, such as WebMD who did a story in May, citing well-known for 100 years, the antiviral benefits of UV exposure. According to WebMD, "The sanitizing effects of UV lights have been seen with other coronaviruses, including the one that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Studies have shown that it can be used against other coronaviruses. One study found at least 15 minutes of UVC exposure inactivated SARS, making it impossible for the virus to replicate."

"As more states begin to re-open, and as the demand for marine supplies increase proportionally, we stand ready to meet that demand" said Rowehl.

For more information about Atlantic Marine Depot, visit www.atlanticmarinedepot.com

