Boaters who were missing for 10 days while sailing Atlantic rescued after massive search

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·2 min read

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Two boaters who went missing while sailing from New Jersey to Florida have been found after a search of more than 21,000 square miles, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTomasso, 76, were rescued Tuesday after flagging down a tanker vessel from their disabled sailboat, according to a Coast Guard account.

Hyde and DiTomasso, a Cape May resident, were last in contact with family members on Dec. 3 when they departed Oregon Inlet in North Carolina.

The men had been reported missing on Sunday after Coast Guard officials were notified the boaters were overdue, prompting a massive search by military, commercial and recreational vessels.

They were found about 214 miles east of Delaware, officials said. A pet dog also survived the ordeal.

Their 30-foot boat, the Atrevida II, had no fuel or power, and its radios and navigation equipment were not operable, the Coast Guard said.

Hyde and DiTomasso waved their arms and a flag to get the attention of crew members on a passing tanker, the Silver Muna, the Coast Guard said.

They were brought aboard the tanker around 4:18 p.m., and a medical evaluation determined no immediate concerns.

But the episode interrupted their 1,350-mile sail from Cape May to Marathon in the Florida Keys.

“Hyde and DiTomasso will remain aboard Silver Muna as it proceeds to its next port of call in New York,” the Coast Guard said. They then will be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation and reunification with their family and friends.

The Coast Guard’s search effort included “urgent marine information broadcasts and direct communication with commercial vessels in the area,” the statement said.

Also joining in were Coast Guard aircraft and cutters, as well as Navy ships and commercial and recreational vessel traffic in the search area from northern Florida to the waters off New Jersey.

“We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. DiTomasso with their family and friends,” said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, a Coast Guard spokesman.

“We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea,” he said. “Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or ‘EPIRB’, allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency.”

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: NJ boaters, pet dog rescued by Coast Guard after missing for 10 days

