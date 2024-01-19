Boat of the Week: The World’s Fastest Yacht Can Transforms Into a Floating Dance Club at Night

In the Miami Vice era of muscle boating, the idea of mixing luxury with the ocean sounded crazy. The real-world Don Johnsons, with baby-blue T-shirts and white-linen blazers, loved looking dapper at 100 mph, but the only bling on the boats were the gold chains flapping around their necks. Everything else broke off the wavetops.

Italian designer Brunello Acampora started his Victory Marine studio 37 years ago at the height of the go-fast craze. He has now completed a back-to-the-future 81-foot yacht that is lightning-fast—sea trials showing a top end of 86.5 mph—but light. Acampora’s Bolide 80 achieved that speed by combining carbon-fiber construction, a stepped planing hull, and 6,000 hp.

The rear seating area is defined by curves.

With the 80, the designer is not exactly throwing sustainability to the winds—but he’s not embracing it, either. Any yacht with 6,000 hp is clearly not eco-friendly. But, counters Acampora, the Bolide (Italian for “fireball”) is more sustainable than traditional motoryachts in its class. The 80 consumes half the fuel at 50 knots that a similar-sized flybridge would use running at 25 knots. “You get from point A to point B in half the time, using half the fuel,” he tells Robb Report during a tour at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Calling the 80 the “culmination” of his career as a designer, Acampora penned hull number one for an experienced client who wanted a new definition of high performance. He got it.

The narrow, stepped planing hull is part of its performance heritage.

The 80 breathes speed all across its long, slender profile, from the steps in the hull to the air scoops along the side, to the three massive surface-piercing propellers at the stern. The boat is powered by triple 2,000 hp MAN diesels that are staggered to fit in the engine room. But they deliver a ridiculous top end, making it “the fastest yacht in the world,” according to the designer. So much so that it’s the first in what will be an even more ridiculously named category, the Hyper Muscle Yacht, or HMY. Bolide has four other models in design to fill in the gaps.

Trying to live up to the HMY name could’ve meant stumbling with corny or overblown features to emphasize performance. But Acampora didn’t. He relied on his institutional knowledge of materials and technology, along with an eye for design. (He also penned another wild design, the Lamborghini 63 by Tecnomar.)

The curves and colors of the interior are dramatic, to say the least.

This Bolide isn’t for everyone—and, in fact, is really for one person—but anyone who stepped on board at Monaco, much less got to do a sea trial, had to admit it was very cool, even if they didn’t like the concept. It stood out among the vanilla superyachts at Monaco.

To gain the low weight but retain the structural integrity needed for churning through the ocean at high speed, the 80 is built of carbon-fiber composites. Across the exterior, Acampora also made good use of the exposed carbon to give it a space-age look. The black-nickel topsides work well with the gray cockpit, which is offset by burnt-sienna upholstery.

The styling, from the three center steps at the stern to a large u-shaped seating area for 12, emphasizes curves and fluidity. The hardtop also undulates with an aerodynamic shape matching the profile.

Even the captain’s station below-decks is heavily stylized.

The helm is also in keeping with the rest of the boat, featuring an Alcantara F-1 steering wheel, a single, 32-inch electronics console panel, and three tall seats so the driver and passengers will feel like they’re cocooned in at those blistering speeds.

But the 80’s real surprise is the interior by Loro Piana, a dark, elegant man cave with leather trim nearly everywhere, interspersed with carbon fiber. It’s no surprise that the two-stateroom layout (it also comes in three cabins) is unusual, customized for the owner.

Acampora refers to it as the owner’s “suite.” It includes a small guest cabin to port, large center salon in the center and main suite up front.

The Pullman-style dresser uses a leather belt instead of a conventional latch.

The salon is much larger than expected, with surprising headroom, skylights, and lounges on either side. Leather is everywhere, from the couches to the stylized, pullman-style drawers and cabinets, to the curved ceilings.

There are also carbon-fiber accents throughout, including a jagged, rib-shaped arch that looks like something out of the Alien series. It was designed by AI as the main structural support. LED lighting is also embedded in the ceilings, turning the salon into a posh night club when the sun goes down.

The carbon-fiber arch to the right was designed by AI for structural integrity.

Forward is what Acampora calls the “vestibule,” a small corridor with storage that leads to the main suite. This area is much brighter up front, with a monochromatic white bed and walls, offset by a bright, mustard-colored leather dresser.

The ensuite and shower return to the darker theme, with a black marble sink with stylized (black, of course) handles. The black toilet and bidet are, naturally, carbon fiber. Even items like the fire extinguishers are noteworthy since they’re finished in mirror-polished stainless steel, and the leather straps on the dresser drawers replace latches to prevent rattling.

Even the master suite’s sink is stylized.

It’d be easy to get lost in the wonderland interior, but the Bolide 80 is still, at heart, a fast yacht. “Too many vessels these days focus on style and aesthetics,” says Acampora. “We’re really focused on performance.”

The Bolide 80 will come in a limited-edition series of 10 customized boats, costing about $10 million.

Click here for more photos of the Bolide 80.

Yacht Bolide 80 Salon

