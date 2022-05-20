Boat of the Week: Inside ‘Secret,’ the Lavish 271-Foot Superyacht Owned by Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton Laurie

Julia Zaltzman
·4 min read

It would take the sale of approximately 5.75 million HP ink cartridges to fund the $92 million purchase of superyacht Secret, currently listed for sale with Burgess. The ink cartridges were one of Walmart’s top-selling products in 2021, and might well have contributed to a successful year of yachting for Secret’s owner, Walmart heiress and philanthropist Nancy Walton Laurie.

As the largest yacht on display at last month’s MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona, and one of three yachts reportedly owned by Laurie, the 271-foot beauty built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2013 provides some insight into the family’s tastes and preferences.

More from Robb Report

The main salon’s bold color scheme by interior designer Jim Harris mixes pillar-box red sofas and carpets with ornate gold wall art. It’s a brave step change from the neutral beige and gray tones often selected by owners, typically with resale value in mind.

Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart

The designers also moved the formal dining room to the upper deck, leaving a large entertaining space to watch sports and socialize. A monochrome marble bar with a glass backdrop, views to the main deck aft and an onboard mixologist all help to set the tone. When it comes onboard socializing, Secret pulls no punches.

Guests arrive via the lower deck beach club or the main deck side entrance, where luggage can be ushered into the color-coded lower deck guest cabins. There are some unusual perks to being a guest aboard Secret. Heated bathroom floors feature across all guest suites, while guest mattresses are singles that zip together into doubles for greater flexibility.

The upper-deck, full-beam master suite, named Chanel to reflect the black-and-champagne silk color scheme, is highly personalized. Separate his and her en suites have their own amenities: Hers has a full-sized bath, and his has higher countertops to accommodate former basketball player and owner Bill Laurie’s 6’ 4” height. Both have steam showers. The private office is considerably smaller than the VIP office to accommodate the owner’s request for an oversized walk-in wardrobe.

Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart

The most surprising area on board is the “Valentina” main deck VIP guest suite, named after the Valentina-inspired white spiked headboard. The master has sea views and a private terrace, but the full-beam VIP, decorated and claimed by Laurie’s adult daughter when her family is on board, is arguably the superior option. It shares the same footprint as the master but enjoys a greater attention to detail. The ensuite, decorated in black-and-white stripes, has two day heads—one with bidet—and a central wet room fitted with a shower and full-sized bathtub.

The monochrome décor is echoed throughout the yacht, from the upper-deck sky lounge to the guest hallways. In the 12-person cinema, red Porsche leather armchairs are mirrored in the leather ceiling panels. The dedicated treatment room enjoys an onboard beautician and masseuse who specializes in hot Swedish massage.

A glass elevator connects the lower deck to the bridge deck, where an indoor glass-fronted gym and outdoor pool are located. For sundown soaks, the sun deck Jacuzzi ticks the box.

The regal salon. - Credit: Courtesy Burgess
The regal salon. - Credit: Courtesy Burgess

Courtesy Burgess

Last refitted in 2018, the yacht started out life at 256 feet, with an additional 16 feet added to accommodate the owner’s choice of an aft deck dining table. It’s the preferred space to enjoy buffet-style breakfasts, protected from view by high bulwarks. Further al fresco dining for 14 people is available on the lower deck beach club, where a “dining under the stars” themed evening sees guests enjoy meals at the water’s edge beneath a blanket of twinkling LEDs and real constellations above.

For families and guests with a competitive spirit, the beach club, equipped with changing rooms and rain showers, is the center of watersports action. A serious collection of toys, including kneeboards, flyboards, trampolines and towables are matched by an inflatable assault course erected by the crew for “Sports Olympics.” The addition of a female water-sports instructor has proven popular with charter guests.  When the weather’s bad, the karaoke system comes to the rescue.

The main dining area was moved to the upper deck for a view and access to the outdoors. - Credit: Courtesy Burgess
The main dining area was moved to the upper deck for a view and access to the outdoors. - Credit: Courtesy Burgess

Courtesy Burgess

It’s no secret that smaller yachts in the 190-foot size range are proving more popular on the global charter market at present, preferred for their ability to access smaller ports and anchor close to shore. But Secret pulls out all the stops for guests looking to enjoy time aboard a yacht maxed out with amenities and personality, provided in a covert setting. All in all, definitely worth the printer cartridges.

Here are more views:

Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart

 

Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart

 

Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart
Secret is a boat owned by the Walton family of Walmart

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.