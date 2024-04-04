Boat Rocker Studios & ‘Secrets In’ Producer Shark Teeth Films Tie For Three-Series Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian indie Boat Rocker Studios has struck a deal with Shark Teeth Films for a trio of upcoming unscripted shows.

The agreement includes the greenlight of Secrets in the Ice season 4 and new factual series Discovered By Disaster and Secrets in the Dark — the latest in the Secrets In… franchise.

Toronto-based Boat Rocker will represent the three titles and says it is “already in advanced negotiations with key European broadcasters for pre-sales.”

Secrets in the Ice uncovers secrets and mysteries that have been frozen in time in the coldest places on earth – from the windswept Steppes of Central Russia to the foreboding depths of the Bering Strait. It is already airing in more than 50 territories and season 4 is currently in production ahead of a fall launch.

Discovered By Disaster is also set to deliver in fall 2024. Using cutting-edge CGI, archive footage and expert interviews, the series will examine mysterious curiosities that have been uncovered by extreme weather and calamitous incidents. Episodes will look at everything from medieval skeletons, Mayan hieroglyphics, sunken shipwrecks and lost cities.

Secrets in the Dark will explore the blurred lines between science and the enigmatic, shedding light on unusual discoveries that turn up in dark, isolated locations. From the depths of ancient tombs to the mysteries of cursed artefacts, the series will look to unearth unsettling mysteries that challenge our understanding of the world. It is set to deliver in spring 2025.

The original Secrets in the Ice has sold to the likes of Sky History in the UK/Ireland; History in Benelux, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and South Africa; ProSieben in Germany; Super Channel and Blue Ant Media in Canada; NatGeo in Asia; RTI in Italy; and Foxtel in Australia among other territories. It comes from Toronto-based Shark Teeth, which was co-founded by Adrian Carter and Tom Mudd.

“The team at Shark Teeth Films have an amazing antenna for finding the most extraordinary stories in the most remote and inhospitable places on Earth,” said Natalie Vinet, SVP Global Distribution, Boat Rocker Studios. “These enthralling new series will reveal ground-breaking and spine-tingling discoveries with widespread appeal which are going to delight and thrill audiences around the world.”

Carter and Mudd — whose credits also include Secrets in the Jungle, Secrets of Big Data and Secrets in the Sand — added: ““At Shark Teeth Films, we are laser-focused on creating premium access-driven documentary franchises and unscripted content for global audiences. We would like to thank Boat Rocker for their support in bringing these new and established series to fruition.”

The deal comes on the eve of the final MIPTV, which will be held in Cannes next week.

