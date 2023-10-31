Boat owners warned to check vessels before storm

Storm Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain

Boat owners are being advised to check their vessel ahead of Storm Ciarán, which is approaching the Channel Islands.

Guernsey Ports is advising those who normally keep vessels above the high spring tide level along the west coast to move them to a safe place.

States-run schools will be closed on Thursday, and ferry and air travellers are advised to expect disruption, said the States of Guernsey.

Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain when it arrives on Wednesday.

BBC Weather lead presenter Simon King has warned of wind up to 80mph (130km/h), perhaps even 90mph (145km/h) in the most exposed areas of southern England and the Channel Islands from late Wednesday to Thursday.

Storm Ciarán is the third named storm of the season

Guernsey harbourmaster David Barker said: "It's important to carry out all essential checks if they're on a mooring.

"Check the mooring lines, check covers and hatches, make sure the bilge pump is working and make sure they're properly secured.

"If your boat is on the west coast, and you have the chance to take it out of the water, then I'd advise doing that."

Condor Ferries has made a "number of changes" to its sailings for the Channel Islands, Poole and St Malo in response to the storm, meaning potential concern over the supply of food and medicines.

The firm said it did not expect to provide any high-speed sailings until 7 November.

The Channel Islands Co-op said it was confident the storm would not cause too many empty shelves in its supermarkets.

