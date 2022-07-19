Boat museum unveils boathouse exhibit

The Thousand Islands Boat Museum in Gananoque unveiled its new boathouse exhibit on Saturday.

Along with the unveiling, the museum offered community boat rides, a display of rare antique boats, dockside tours of unique yachts, and nautical kids' crafts throughout the day.

The boathouse features historic boats, two yacht cruisers and a number of antique motorboats.

People could take part in a river ride on Limit Up and Voyageur Canoe tours, which ran all day, or live the life of a voyageur with a one-hour exploration of the St. Lawrence River. Canoe adventures were offered of a first-come, first-served basis.

Funding for this boathouse project came from all three levels of government. A large portion came from the Ontario Trillium Foundation – a division of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, which invests in local attractions such as the boat museum.

The Thousand Islands Boat Museum also offers interactive activities to get visitors out on the water as a way to help them learn about local history.

There’s also a ride boat that runs all summer long, four times a day. A sailing school also runs through all of August.

Construction on the new boathouse exhibit took roughly five years, due in large part to the pandemic causing hiccups along the way.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

