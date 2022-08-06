Boat with more than 100 migrants arrives offshore of the Florida Keys

A group of between 100 and 200 migrants arrived offshore of the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The large boat is grounded off shore of the gated community of Ocean Reef, according to the Coast Guard. It is unclear how many migrants made it to shore.

The area off the coast of northern Key Largo has been a frequent destination of Haitian migrants since November.

#BreakingNews @USCG, @mcsonews, @CBPAMO, @CBPSoutheast & other partner agencies are on scene with a grounded sailing vessel off Ocean Reef, #KeyLargo. We ask the public to please transit the area with caution and give rescue crews space. Updates will follow. #SAR pic.twitter.com/SeN5UVZu4o — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 6, 2022

The arrival comes as the Coast Guard and Border Patrol have been dealing with a rampant increase in Cuban migrants arriving in various locations throughout the Keys this week.

Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.