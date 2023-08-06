Boat fire kills two and injures three in Long Beach

Long Beach Fire Department firefighters inspect a charred vessel at Alamitos Bay on Saturday. Two people were killed in the blaze and three were injured, the department said. (Long Beach Fire Department)

Two people were killed and three injured Saturday when a fire erupted aboard a 35-foot power boat, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The blaze occurred near a fueling dock in Alamitos Bay in the 200 block of Marina Drive, according to officials.

"Five patients were involved in the incident. There are two confirmed fatalities, and three other patients have sustained burn-related injuries and have been treated and transported to local area hospitals by paramedics," the department said on Facebook.

The fire sent up a massive cloud of black smoke that was visible for miles as firefighters battled the flames from the ground and the water.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.