Boat driver arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated when he crashed, killed one

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested the boat driver who crashed into a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, killing one man and injuring others, according to officials.

Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, was arrested Sunday at 2:10 p.m. for allegedly boating while intoxicated leading to the death of another and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, according to the arrest report. He is being held in Camden County Jail.

Jackson was driving a 2004 Four Winns on Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night, when he crashed into a rock bluff around the 69-mile mark of the lake’s main channel, according to a report by the highway patrol. Troopers arrived to the scene around 9:10 p.m.

One passenger, 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill, was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. the next morning by the Morgan County Coroner, according to the highway patrol.

Jackson and the boat’s two other passengers, 36-year-old James A. McKown of Smithville and 64-year-old James E. McKown of Excelsior Springs were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the report.

According to the highway patrol, Jackson was not keeping a proper look out when he hit the rock bluff. No one on the boat was wearing a safety device.