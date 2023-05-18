A boat from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys, breaking a lull. What to know about it

Migrant landings, a daily occurrence in the Florida Keys only a few months ago, have dwindled recently because of an increase in federal and state law enforcement patrolling the waters surrounding the island chain.

But some boats are still getting through.

A group of 23 people from Cuba arrived Thursday morning in a wooden boat on the shore of the Upper Keys Village of Islamorada, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Details of the landing — children aboard the vessel, health of the migrants, genders of the boaters — were not immediately available.

A migrant boat is moored to shore in the Florida Keys Thursday, May 18, 2023. U.S. Border Patrol

The agency said in a statement on Twitter that the people were “taken into federal custody and will be processed for removal.”

Photos posted by the Border Patrol show the boat with messages written in Spanish on either side of the hull that translate to: “God provides,” and, “Although the road is difficult, God keeps walking with me.”