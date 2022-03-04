A boat caught on fire and is leaking oil into the water near Lummi Bay

Ysabelle Kempe
·1 min read
Washington Department of Ecology/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A 60-foot boat is leaking diesel into the water near Lummi Bay after it caught fire and sank early Friday, March 4, according to the state Department of Ecology.

The spill is polluting water just south of the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve, which serves as protected habitat for marine and intertidal species important to the health of the Salish Sea.

Whatcom County Fire responded to and extinguished the fire early Friday morning. The fire’s cause has not yet been determined, said Jasmin Adams, acting communications manager for the Department of Ecology.

The vessel sunk but was still tied to the private dock on Sucia Drive, Ferndale, as of 8 a.m. At that time, an estimated 25 to 50 gallons of diesel had already leaked into the water near Sandy Point. It is unknown how much fuel is on board.

The water throughout the inlet where the dock is located has a visible oil sheen, and the Department of Ecology, U.S. Coast Guard and Whatcom County Fire are on-scene working to contain the spill.

Phillips 66 was called in to help contain the diesel, since the company has oil spill response resources readily available nearby, according to the Department of Ecology. Phillips 66 operates a refinery in Ferndale.

Responders have not yet observed any impact to wildlife, Adams said. The Department of Ecology hired a contractor who will conduct a shoreline assessment on Friday to determine if any fuel spilled on nearby vegetation.

Residents may see a lingering sheen on the water throughout the weekend from oil that is not able to be cleaned up, but it should evaporate over time, Adams said.

A portion of the marina may be blocked off as officials respond to the spill, Adams said.

