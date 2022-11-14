A boat caught fire in Florida with two people aboard. See how cops try to put it out

A dramatic scene played out at a boat launch Saturday afternoon in Destin, Florida.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, two people on board had initially tried to put out the fire. But when their efforts were unsuccessful, both abandoned ship and began to swim.

An OCSO deputy who had responded to the scene transported the man and woman back to shore. Both were uninjured.

The police marine unit kept the flaming boat away from a private dock until firefighters arrived and put out the fire amid strong winds.

READ MORE: See boat explode at Florida dock

More photos on the Destin Fire Rescue’s page show the extent of the damage and massive amounts of smoke.