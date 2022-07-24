A boat capsized off a coast in the Bahamas. A report says migrants may have died

A boat capsized in Bahamian waters on Sunday morning, possibly killing some migrants aboard.

A Royal Bahamas Defense Force petty officer reached by the Miami Herald would confirm only the capsizing near New Providence and an “ongoing investigation,” but directed all inquiries about migrant deaths to the the agency’s public relations office. A message left there hasn’t been returned.

ZNS Network, the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, first reported the overturned boat and that “a number of suspected migrants are reported to have lost their lives.”

Breaking : The ZNS news team on scene at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force site on East Bay St.



According to reports this morning a 2 engine vessel capsized some 7 miles off New Providence. where a number of suspected migrants have been reported to have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/cRkvYw7qnh — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) July 24, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.