Board of trustees chair: UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC System are thriving

For months, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees has endured attacks from individuals who are frustrated with unfounded concerns about the direction of America’s first public university.

It is disappointing, although perhaps not surprising, that the media published these attacks in a recent front-page opinion piece by Ned Barnett, “A right turn at UNC.” In it, faculty members and others suggested falsely that Republican leadership of North Carolina’s General Assembly has harmed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC System.

Here’s the encouraging reality, as UNC-CH publicized last fall: “For the 21st consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings list Carolina in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. The University has held first place among public institutions in the best value category for 17 years.”

As UNC President Peter Hans said in the opinion piece, “The university is stronger than it has ever been.” I echo his sentiment. Mr. Barnett highlighted some positive metrics, but I want to expand upon the many successes that show Carolina continues to move forward in a positive direction.

Carolina has unique, talented and diverse students at all levels. Undergraduate applications for admission are at record levels and the quality of our students is the highest ever. Our graduate programs in medicine, law, dentistry, public health and business continue to be the most competitive in the nation. Our doctoral students are discovering, enhancing and making the world a better place across many disciplines.

The $4.25 billion Campaign for Carolina reached its goal a year early but continues to focus on raising money for scholarships and professorships.

The recent budget adopted by North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper included major funding for new construction, renovations and repair of our aging buildings and continued support for the university’s overall mission. Unprecedented funding is enhancing Carolina’s role in economic development across North Carolina through the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory and allowing Carolina to answer future global public health issues through the Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Development Initiative.

Carolina Athletics is not just football and basketball, but also a myriad of Olympic sports that allow student athletes to grow and compete while gaining a world-class education.

I and the current Board of Trustees understand that every university, like every organization, always wishes for more money. Our job is to convey the University’s needs to the UNC System, Board of Governors and state leaders, and make sure the University spends wisely the taxpayer money and private donations it receives.

To that end, we have helped eliminate a $100 million ongoing deficit while advising the University administration on creating its first unified campus budget. We have supported funds to help recruit and retain faculty, and we support establishing a School of Data Science and Society.

Since becoming a member of the Board, I have witnessed complete support for academic freedom and diversity of all kinds at Carolina — including diversity of thought. We sometimes disagree amongst members of the Board and with others inside and outside of the university. But I’ve witnessed engaged, constructive dialogue that follows Carolina’s robust tradition of free speech, tolerance and civil discourse.

The current UNC-CH Board of Trustees is politically diverse. All are UNC-CH graduates. We are unpaid volunteers, but we are engaged and work hard to provide oversight and advice to the administration.

Critics of the Board of Trustees have suggested that only a certain type of person can “love” the University. That’s ridiculous elitist rhetoric. Each Board member is motivated to make Carolina even better, stronger and considers the work a labor of genuine love.

Instead of attacking devoted university funders and servants who hold different political views, it would be much more productive to suggest positive initiatives that make Carolina better, not tear it down.

You can’t be for something and against it at the same time.

David Boliek is a Fayetteville attorney, a 1990 UNC-CH journalism graduate, and is Chairman of its Board of Trustees.