The Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021

Invalda INVL

On 27 April 2022, the Board of Invalda INVL, having assessed the need for future investments as well as receivable dividends and other cash flows, decided to propose to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the company to be held on 30 April 2022 to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.65 per share for the year 2021, when the total number of shares entitling to dividends is 11,749,032. The total amount allocated for dividends would then be EUR 7,637 thousand. If the increase of the share capital is registered before the shareholders' rights accounting day (13 May 2022), EUR 0.65 per share would also be paid for the newly issued shares. In this case, the amount allocated for dividends would increase to EUR 7,682 thousand.

Considering that on 8 April 2022 the Board of Invalda INVL has approved another draft profit distribution, both draft profit distribution proposals will be put to the vote at the shareholders' meeting, and the shareholders will vote “for” or “against” only on one of the proposals.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

Attachment



