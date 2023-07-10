On board the ground-breaking new Alpine cable car linking Switzerland and Italy

Holidays to one of Europe’s most sought-after resorts will be transformed by the Swiss-Italian connection

Travelling from Zermatt in Switzerland to Cervinia in Italy once involved four hours in a car (or very wet boots). Now, thanks to the newly crowned “highest altitude border crossing in the Alps”, a succession of cable cars connects the two villages in under an hour.

The aptly named Matterhorn Alpine Crossing, which finally swung into action on July 1 in Zermatt, is the final piece of a huge jigsaw which will connect the Swiss and Italian sides of one of Europe’s most famous frontier massifs – and transform holidays to one of Europe’s most sought-after resorts in the process.

The Matterhorn Alpine Crossing swung into action on July 1

A ground-breaking crossing

The new and final leg of the journey begins at the Klein Matterhorn station in Switzerland at 12,467ft (3,800m) – the cable car to which opened in 2018, ferrying passengers up from Trockener Steg (2,939m), which is reached from Zermatt by an existing route – and continues to Testa Grigia in Italy at 11,345ft (3,458m).

When it opened, Klein Matterhorn became the highest station in the Alps – at 12,740ft (3,883m) – and from there the new Matterhorn Alpine Crossing now stretches without a single supporting pylon for more than 2km across the Théodule Pass and glacier to Testa Grigia, where you can then descend by three more cable cars, or on skis, to Cervinia in Italy.

After an opening ceremony which paid tribute to the extraordinary skill and technical expertise involved in construction at such altitudes (combatting difficulties which include, among others, the fact that concrete has to be made with warm water), the inaugural crossing of the final stretch began.

It's no mean feat to build at such altitudes – the opening ceremony paid tribute to the extraordinary skill required

I was lucky enough to be aboard, sharing my carriage of the Pininfarina-designed cable car with members of one of Zermatt’s legendary families, the Taugwalders, who have guided generations of British climbers – and, most famously, English mountaineer Edward Whymper, on his still controversial conquest of the Matterhorn in 1865.

Together, we admired the heated leather seats – of which each carriage has 28 in four rows – and the sweeping views, revealed by a glass floor which runs between the seats, turning from opaque to transparent once underway and framing the slopes of rock or snow and ice beneath.

Finding the best view

Perhaps surprisingly, skiers and snowboarders will be a minority among users of this new marvel. Most will come for the same reason which has drawn visitors to Zermatt for centuries – to admire one of the world’s genuinely iconic mountains, one which sits in league with Everest, Fuji and Kilimanjaro.

Unscaled until Whymper’s ascent, the Matterhorn dominates the landscape and senses, and there are plenty of spectacular viewpoints to choose from – though opinion remains divided over which is the best.

One option – ideal for those short of time or reluctant to hike – is the network of cable cars, funiculars and rack railways around Zermatt, which allow myriad views of the mountain, helped by a wide choice of joint tickets and day passes.

Most easily reached from Zermatt are those from the railway to the Gornergrat (3,135m), which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. Switzerland’s first electric rack line winds through woods of larch and pine into meadows hiding marmot burrows, with the Matterhorn almost constantly in view.

An intermediate station at Riffelalp serves the luxury hotel used in the making of the award-winning series The Night Manager, and the British skier Sir Arnold Lunn thought the Riffelalp’s view of the Matterhorn one of “the supreme masterpieces of the great Architect of the Universe.”

While skiiers and snowboarders will find the crossing useful, many will embark on the journey for the spectacular views of Matterhorn

Just below the Gornergrat at Rotenboden station, meanwhile, is the tiny lake of Riffelsee, whose waters provide a mirror image of the Matterhorn on a still day. A 5am train brings visitors here on Sunday mornings in July and August, allowing them the unforgettable experience of watching the sun rise over the Matterhorn, before they continue to Gornergrat for a buffet breakfast in the historic summit hotel.

And then there’s Zooom (free for passengers), where you can enjoy the visceral experience of paragliding around the Matterhorn from the comfort of a chair, by donning a virtual reality headset and controlling your flight by hand-grip cables. The adjacent 3D cinema shows the mountain and its surroundings through the changing seasons and weather, and adjustable digital telescopes trained on the Matterhorn bring rock and snow startlingly close.

Attractions like this enrich journeys even when visibility is good, and provide some compensation when it isn’t. At Trockener Steg, the InfoCube offers insights into the extraordinary challenges of building and maintaining alpine infrastructure, as well as telling the stories of 17th-century visitors to the area. When the 38 surrounding 4,000-metre peaks cannot be seen from the viewing platform at Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, there’s a cinema lounge showing four films about the seasons, the mountains, cable cars, and the world of snow and ice.

With all these options, the jury may still be out on whether the new cable car can eclipse its rivals where views are concerned – but nevertheless, as its inaugural journey swung us at last into Testa Grigia, I found myself more than ever in agreement with Murray, who – in the 1838 Handbook to Switzerland – observed, “in the whole chain of the Alps, not one object offers so striking an appearance as this remarkable mountain”.

Need to know

Book tickets for The Matterhorn Alpine Crossing online, at the Zermatt tourist office beside the railway station or at the Zermatt cable car station (about 10 minutes’ walk from railway station). Zermatt–Cervinia, tickets cost CHF 156/£137 (one-way), and CHF 240/£211 (return) in peak season. Holders of a Swiss Pass or Half Fare Card receive a 50 per cent discount.

Tickets cover various options, such as combining Gornergrat and Matterhorn Glacier Paradise. The lifts open from 7.50am, 8.10am or 9.00am depending on the season – the full route from Zermatt–Testa Brigia–Cervinia operates from 6.30am or 8.30am, depending on the season. Fore more information visit matterhornparadise.ch.

Anthony Lambert was a guest of Switzerland Tourism, flew to Geneva with Swiss (from £102 one way) and stayed in Zermatt at the Pollux Hotel (doubles from CHF 260). He is author of Switzerland: A guide to exploring the country by public transport (Bradt, 7th edition).

