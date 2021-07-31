UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Online result link to be activated at 3.30 pm at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The UP board class 10, 12 results will also be made available via SMS. Here's how to use the service. SMS UP10/12<space>Roll_Number

The UP board Classes 10 and 12 result 2021 will be declared today at 3:30 pm. Students can check results on multiple platforms, including on the official upresults.nic.in. Students will need to submit roll number and school code to check the UP Board 10th result 2021 and 12th result.

How to check UP Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for a compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

