Board-Certified Internist and Renowned Professional Sports Team Physician, Dr. Michael S. Farber, Joins RNA Disease Diagnostics’ Advisory Board

BALTIMORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform to democratize point-of-care and home-use infectious disease detection, announced today the appointment of Michael S. Farber, M.D. to its Advisory Board.



A board-certified internist, Dr. Farber is the Medical Director of Executive Health at Hackensack University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He is also the Founding Partner of Baker Street Health and Human Performance, a company that integrates health and well-being with optimal performance.

Dr. Farber has more than 20 years of experience caring for professional athletes. He is the team physician for the Brooklyn Nets (NBA), New York Red Bulls (MLS), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Binghamton Devils (AHL), Sky Blue FC (NWSL), and serves as a medical consultant for the New York Giants (NFL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA). In addition, Dr. Farber has served as the venue medical director for various international soccer tournaments, including COPA Centenario 2016 and the international Gold Cup. As a medical liaison to the NFL, he coordinated medical care for New Jersey athletes during Superbowl XVLVIII. Dr. Farber has raised awareness and advised on the management of venous thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis within the NBA, and was instrumental in developing the current NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League protocol for concussion.

"Sporting events are among the many high-traffic settings where rapid point-of-care COVID-19 testing has the potential to drastically reduce new infections,” said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. “In addition to being a skilled physician and medical consultant, Dr. Farber has emerged as a leader in helping to develop COVID-19 corporate strategy for professional sports leagues, teams and venues. Accordingly, his expertise will be of particular value in supporting the commercialization of our first product candidate, the Antisense COVID-19 molecular rapid diagnostic test.”

Dr. Farber commented, “Having worked extensively on ‘return-to-play’ strategies for some of the leading organizations in the sports industry, it is clear that rapid and accurate COVID-19 testing will be essential for the safe reopening of professional sporting events. I am energized by this opportunity to contribute to RNADD’s Advisory Board at this pivotal time.”

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to commercialize a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will democratize point-of-care and home-use testing, contributing to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and better health for citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple infectious diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic point-of-care (POC) and laboratory rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

