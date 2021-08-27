Board at Brazil's Petrobras unchanged after shareholders' vote

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA elected seven government-backed candidates to the board of directors and one candidate backed by market shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on Friday.

In total, there are now seven government-backed board members at the state-run company, three backed by market shareholders and one backed by workers. The results of the election are the same as Petrobras' previous vote on the matter in April. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Leslie Adler)