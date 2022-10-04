BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81

Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81.

Redmond ran from his seat in the crowd to embrace Derek, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight in his men’s 400 metres semi-final.

Footage of Redmond helping his son cross the line in the Olympic Stadium has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim. Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyHekB2fyP — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 4, 2022

Paying tribute to Redmond, British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will “never be forgotten”.

