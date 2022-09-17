Bo Nix scores 5 TDs in No. 25 Oregon's blowout of No. 12 BYU

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read

Bo Nix had one of the best games of his college career as No. 25 Oregon made it look easy against No. 12 BYU on Saturday.

The Ducks took a 38-7 lead not even halfway through the third quarter on the way to a 41-20 win. Nix had a hand in Oregon’s first five touchdowns of the day as he ran for three, threw for two and was extremely efficient as a passer.

It was Nix’s second consecutive game with five touchdowns after he didn’t have five total touchdowns in a game in any of his 34 appearances for Auburn. He threw for five scores in an easy win over FCS opponent Eastern Washington in Week 2 and his three rushing scores on Saturday were a career high. Nix had rushed for multiple TDs in a game just twice in his college football career before Saturday and didn't even have to play the whole game against the Cougars. Ty Thompson replaced him at QB with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) had five touchdowns against BYU. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Oregon’s offense gashed BYU’s defense both on the ground and through the air. The Ducks scored on their first six possessions of the game as BYU could do little to stop them. Oregon’s dominance was so strong that BYU was forced to start going for it on fourth down just to stay in the game in the third quarter. And those efforts didn’t work either.

As Oregon played an FCS opponent in Week 2, BYU entered the game off a big double-overtime win against Baylor in Week 2 and again didn’t have its top two receivers. Gunnar Romney didn’t even travel with the team and while Puka Nacua made the trip, he didn’t play.

The win is a huge rebound for Oregon after it was shellacked by No. 1 Georgia in Week 1. The loss made a lot of people wonder if they needed to recalibrate their expectations for Oregon under first-year coach Dan Lanning. And if you were one of those people who thought Oregon was toast after Week 1, perhaps you should be overreacting accordingly after Week 3.

The Ducks pushed BYU around on both sides of the ball and looked like a team that simply had a bad day against the defending national champions in Week 1. While BYU might have been a bit overrated entering the game, the Cougars are a very good football team and could easily win 10 games again in 2022.

Oregon could do the same. Especially if Nix plays anything like he did on Saturday. The Ducks have just one ranked team on their schedule the rest of the way in No. 14 Utah and that game isn’t until Nov. 19.

