Bo Nickal gets opponent for second Dana White’s Contender Series fight on Sept. 27

Bo Nickal will return to action on the Season 6 finale of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal, the highly touted three-time NCAA Division 1 national wrestling champion, is set for his third professional fight at Dana White’s Contender Series 57, which takes place Sept. 27 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Standing across the octagon from Nickal (2-0) will be Donovan Beard (6-1), who will attempt to pull off a monumental upset over arguably the top prospect in the sport.

The UFC announced the matchup during Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 41 broadcast.

Many believed Nickal, 27, should’ve been shoehorned immediately into the UFC after a 62-second submission win at DWCS 49 this past week.

UFC boss White, however, said he felt it was best to get Nickal another fight on this season of his series.

“I don’t know what else he could have done to look any better,” White said. “He looked incredible. The only reason I didn’t sign him tonight is because he’s 2-0 now. … We got eight more weeks of this. Why not have him fight here again, you know what I mean? It just makes sense.”

