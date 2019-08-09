Bo Bichette hits the lights out in Rogers Centre debut

Bo Bichette in his first appearance at Rogers Centre on Thursday. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Prior to Thursday night, not only had Bo Bichette never played at Rogers Centre, he hadn’t even laid eyes on the field.

“This is my first time I’m seeing the field with the turf down and the clay and everything,” he said before the game. “It’s pretty cool, I’m excited to come out here and play.”

His inexperience with his surroundings didn’t show in his performance, though, as Bichette extended his career-beginning hit streak to 11 games in dramatic fashion. Yankees starter Domingo German tried to work Bichette inside with an 0-1 fastball and the shortstop turned on and cranked it into the facing above the second deck.

The ball came off the bat at a sizzling 107.5 mph and travelled 441 feet, making it by far the most impressive hit of his young career. As far as a demonstration of raw power goes, you’re not going to do much better than that.

While the home run held up as his most jaw-dropping knock of the night, it wasn’t the most historically significant. Just one inning later, the rookie sensation laced a double off Chad Green (at a similarly speedy 106.8 mph) and found himself in sole possession of an MLB record.

The @BlueJays' Bo Bichette has a double in 9 straight games, the longest streak in the @MLB Modern Era (since 1900).



Tonight is just his 11th career game!



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/KFSeBHRx6d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2019

Ironically, prior to the game, Bichette was asked if he saw himself as more of a power hitter or a contact hitter - and said the following:

I think definitely my first priority is to put the ball in play. But I’m blessed with bat speed and the ability to hit the ball pretty far when I get a hold of it. I think for me I’d rather be a guy who puts the ball in play, hits for average, and gets on base.

If the 21-year-old keeps hitting absolute tanks and setting records for doubles production, he might have to reconsider his self-assessment.

