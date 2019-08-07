Blue Jays' Bo Bichette becomes first player to begin MLB career with 10 extra-base hits

Bo Bichette has been absolutely electric since making the jump to the bigs just over a week ago. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You have to give Toronto Blue Jays rookie infielder Bo Bichette the credit that he deserves. The 21-year-old may be young, but he’s a man of his word.

It was precisely three weeks ago — while still playing triple-A ball in Buffalo back on July 16 — that he made it clear he was ready to play at the pinnacle of his sport.

“I’ve done everything they asked me to do,” he said to Sportsnet's David Singh. “I’ve performed, I’ve put up numbers... So, if I’m not ready in their mind, there’s something new that they need to tell me I need to get better at.”

Twenty-one days later, he’s made MLB history with his 10th extra-base hit in the first nine games of his career. It’s a feat that’s never been done before.

Up to bat with two outs in the top of the 7th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, he ripped a Ryan Yarbrough offering up the third-base line for a comfortable double.

Put on a show, Bo!@19boknows is the 1st player EVER with 10 extra-base hits in his first 9 games! pic.twitter.com/nj1pjzSeKv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2019

It wasn’t his only historic hit of the game. Back in the third inning, his single to left field on a 2-2 count extended his Blue Jays franchise-best hit streak to begin an MLB career to nine consecutive games.

Bo Knows HITS!@19boknows' hit streak reaches NINE! pic.twitter.com/hTFHZC4xsj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2019

Coming into Tuesday, he was tied with Jesse Barfield and Ryan Goins at eight straight games.

Additionally, no Blue Jay has ever had more hits (17) in their first nine games than Bichette, according to Rodney Hiemstra.

These are just the latest achievements in Bichette’s torrid start to his time in Toronto. Through his first eight games (and change) since joining the Blue Jays just after the trade deadline, he’s racked up three home runs, 17 hits and seven straight contests with a double. He’s also put together a sparkling .417 batting average and .462 on-base percentage through eight contests.

Most importantly, though, Toronto is 6-2 since he’s been called up.

While Bichette has been fantastic with a bat in his hand, he isn’t completely satisfied with how things have been going.

“Geez, I would trade all my hits to never make an error,” he told reporters following Monday night’s 2-0 victory over the Rays. “Errors impact everybody.”

Following five fine defensive outings as the team’s starting shortstop, Bichette has been charged with four errors in his last two games.

However, his attitude and desire to grow (along with the skills he’s already put on full display) should have Jays fans excited about his potential at this level.

