BNSF train hits a pedestrian in Sacramento. Railway investigation is underway

A pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday afternoon in Midtown Sacramento, with additional details including the fate of the person unknown.

About 2:03 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to reports of an incident near 20th and H streets.

The pedestrian and a BNSF Railway train were involved, according to the department. It was unclear if the crash was fatal.

Police said the rail company was conducting an investigation. Representatives for BNSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.