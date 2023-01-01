BNSF train derails New Year’s Day in downtown Kennewick

Six rail cars derailed in Kennewick along Canal Drive on New Year’s Day.

The BNSF cars were full of corn or grain and tipped over just north of the Zintel Creek golf course about 11:20 a.m.

The train was headed west and was curving under the Highway 395 underpass south of the blue bridge when the six cars in the middle of the train flipped off the tracks.

Some grain spilled but no injuries were reported. Kennewick emergency and BNSF crews responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available Sunday.